Chandigarh: Cash, jewellery worth lakhs stolen from Dadumajra temple

An unidentified person made off with cash and jewellery worth lakhs from Valmiki Mandir in Dadumajra Colony late Tuesday night. A case under Sections 331(4),305(D) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Maloya police station. (iStock)

As per the complaint Satish Kumar, the door of the temple was open and the priest had gone outside, making it a cakewalk for the thief to enter and commit the crime, a police official said.

“We are scanning CCTV cameras in the vicinity where the thief can be seen wearing a mask and walking away with the cash and jewellery. We hope to identify him soon,” he added.

