Chandigarh: CBI registers 2 cases on HC’s direction against advocates, complainants

Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases in connection with the cross-complaints between a high court advocate and his clients, over allegations of bribery and criminal intimidation. In a parallel development, the HC also directed the CBI to look into the complaints filed by advocate Ankush Dhanerwal alleging that Balwinder Singh and Ranjit Singh had issued threats and attempted to intimidate him. (Shutterstock)

In the first case, the HC, through its order dated August 22, 2025, in CRWP-8343-2025 (Ankush Dhanerwal vs State of Punjab and others), directed the CBI to take cognisance of allegations of misconduct against advocate Ankush Dhanerwal.

Dhanerwal allegedly demanded money from his client Balwinder Singh, a resident of Maidewas village in Punjab, and his son Ranjit Singh, to influence the outcome of a petition concerning panchayat elections filed before the HC. The bribe was purportedly sought in the name of a government pleader and a judicial officer, allegedly to ensure a favourable ruling.

Following the HC’s order, the CBI’s anti-corruption branch (ACB), Chandigarh, registered a regular case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), read with Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The probe has been entrusted to inspector Pawan Kumar of CBI, ACB, Chandigarh.

In a parallel development, the HC also directed the CBI to look into the complaints filed by advocate Ankush Dhanerwal alleging that Balwinder Singh and Ranjit Singh had issued threats and attempted to intimidate him. Based on the same court order, a second regular case has been registered under Sections 329(3) & (4) (house trespass) and 351(2)(3) (criminal intimidation) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS, 2023. This investigation has been assigned to sub-inspector Manish Kaushik of CBI, ACB.