Chandigarh central EWS admissions: Minority schools exempted, asked to set aside 15% seats

All 20 minority schools in the city have been exempted from UT education department’s centralised EWS admissions portal for the 2024-25 session, but have been asked to reserve 15% of seats for candidates falling in the category. All 20 minority schools in Chandigarh have been exempted from the education department’s centralised EWS admissions portal for the 2024-25 session. (HT File (Representative image))

Detailed instructions were issued by the UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar on Friday for economically weaker section (EWS) admissions at minority schools.

In terms of The Allotment of Land to Educational Institutions (Schools) etc on Lease-hold Basis in Chandigarh Scheme, 1996, the schools have been asked to reserve 15% seats for EWS students. The school at its own level will admit the students following a fair and transparent process and the schools will not need to participate in the department’s centralised process which had started on January 10.

The department has directed the principals of the schools to confirm in writing by the end of each April, the number of EWS students admitted per session. This will be done annually and schools will have to maintain a record for these admissions and make it available for inspection when required.

To follow same schedule

Brar added that the schedule to be followed will be the same as the schedule for non-minority schools. Admissions will be open till February 10.

The first list of selected candidates through draw of lots will be released by February 16, and confirmation of student admissions by schools will be done February 26. The applicants can go to the respective schools to physically apply for admission. Brar added that if any parents feel the process isn’t done transparently, they can lodge a complaint with the department.

According to officials, the schools will receive no reimbursement for these seats as when they were allotted land under concessional rate this condition to give admission to EWS students had been put on them.

Mixed reactions

The move has drawn mixed reactions from the minority schools, with Saupins School, Sector 32, director principal and Independent Schools Association vice-president ABS Sidhu saying any allotment of land is made on the basis of documents signed by the lessor and lessee and this forms a binding contract and neither party can make changes to the contract unilaterally.

“Many schools have no mention of any reservation whatsoever in their allotment letters. This includes many minority schools as well. Many Supreme Court judgements have stated that no quotas can apply to minority schools. We are in court. In the face of all these facts the administration persists in pushing for 15% reservations,” he added.

Speaking of the implications, he said since there is a mechanism to keep a check on fee hike by schools as well, the institutions will have to reduce their expenses that in turn reduce the quality of education.

Education department officials maintained that some minority schools have been giving EWS admissions at their end even exceeding 15%. The department will go through their records. Last year, 11 of the 20 minority schools had participated in the centralised EWS admissions. The department had issued show-cause notices to the schools that failed to participate, but no action has been taken against them so far.