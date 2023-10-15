Chandigarh: ‘CH 01-CS 0001’ fetches highest bid of 14.65 lakh

The vehicle registration of “0001” of the “CH01-CS” series fetched a bid of ₹14.65 lakh against the reserve price of ₹50,000. The number was sold in an e-auction by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Saturday.

The number “CH 01-CS 000” was bought by Ritesh Sharma, director of a US-based IT-healthcare recruitment firm. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number “CH 01-CS 000” was bought by Ritesh Sharma, director of a US-based IT-healthcare recruitment firm.

The second-highest bid went for ₹9.12 lakh for “0007” of the same series whereas “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹7.09 lakh. The four-digit number ‘9999’ fetched the fourth-highest amount of ₹7.01 lakh against the remaining single-digit numbers.

“The office of RLA had conducted e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of new series “CH01-CS” from vehicle numbers 0001 to 9999 along with left-over special and fancy registration numbers of previous series from October 12 to 14 in which total 460 registration numbers have been auctioned. Resultantly, revenue ₹2,06,13,000 has been fetched”, said Pradhuman Singh of RLA.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of ₹1.97 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01CR” series along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series held on July 25. The number, “0001”, of the “CH01-CR” series, had fetched the highest bid of ₹16 lakh, while second highest bid of ₹8.07 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹6.32 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!