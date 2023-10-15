Chandigarh: ‘CH 01-CS 0001’ fetches highest bid of ₹ 14.65 lakh
The second-highest bid went for ₹9.12 lakh for “0007” of the same series whereas “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹7.09 lakh
The vehicle registration of “0001” of the “CH01-CS” series fetched a bid of ₹14.65 lakh against the reserve price of ₹50,000. The number was sold in an e-auction by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Saturday.
The number “CH 01-CS 000” was bought by Ritesh Sharma, director of a US-based IT-healthcare recruitment firm.
The second-highest bid went for ₹9.12 lakh for “0007” of the same series whereas “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹7.09 lakh. The four-digit number ‘9999’ fetched the fourth-highest amount of ₹7.01 lakh against the remaining single-digit numbers.
“The office of RLA had conducted e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of new series “CH01-CS” from vehicle numbers 0001 to 9999 along with left-over special and fancy registration numbers of previous series from October 12 to 14 in which total 460 registration numbers have been auctioned. Resultantly, revenue ₹2,06,13,000 has been fetched”, said Pradhuman Singh of RLA.
The RLA had earned a total revenue of ₹1.97 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01CR” series along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series held on July 25. The number, “0001”, of the “CH01-CR” series, had fetched the highest bid of ₹16 lakh, while second highest bid of ₹8.07 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹6.32 lakh.