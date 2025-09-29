Chandigarh chief secy Rajeev Verma shifted to Delhi

Just a year-and-half after being appointed the chief secretary of Chandigarh, 1992-batch IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been transferred to Delhi, where he will take over as the chief secretary of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). 1992-batch IAS officer Rajeev Verma, an officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was posted as the adviser to the Chandigarh administrator in February 2024. (HT File)

According to the order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Saturday, Verma will assume charge in Delhi from October 1, or from the date of his joining, whichever is later. The transfer was approved by the competent authority and notified through Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi.

Verma, an officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was posted as the adviser to the Chandigarh administrator in February 2024. In January this year, the MHA created the post of chief secretary in Chandigarh, abolishing the position of adviser to the UT administrator. Verma, thus, became the first chief secretary of Chandigarh following this restructuring.

Before his tenure in Chandigarh, Verma served as chief secretary of Puducherry.