Chandigarh: Child rights body takes suo-moto cognisance of FIITJEE cheating case

Taking suo-moto cognisance of Hindustan Times report titled 'FIITJEE Centre closes, owners booked, 200 students in a jam', the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has issued an advisory for parents considering coaching institutes for their children. FIITJEE's Sector-35 centre was abruptly shut in February, affecting around 200 students and leaving nearly ₹ 2 crore in unpaid dues.

CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal said the commission will seek an action taken and status report from the concerned police station regarding the case.

In her advisory, Bansal asked parents to stay vigilant and adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre and the National Education Policy (NEP). “Coaching centres must not make false claims about their faculty, courses, fee structures or success rates. They must provide a detailed prospectus, issue proper fee receipts, and maintain a transparent refund policy,” she said.

Bansal added that coaching classes should not overlap with school hours and must include provisions for breaks and relaxation. Also, students under the age of 16 should not be admitted to coaching centres.

“Parents must thoroughly review the coaching centre’s prospectus before enrolling their children. Complaints by students and parents must be addressed within a set timeframe,” Bansal said.

