Chandigarh child rights panel blew funds for research on conferences: Audit

Allocated ₹19 lakh for research to bolster child rights efforts, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights did not conduct a single research project during the 2022-23 period, the principal director of audit, Chandigarh, has pointed out in a report. The CCPCR office is set up in administrative block, Snehalaya, Maloya, Chandigarh, on first floor. (HT)

Instead, ₹11 lakh were spent on conferences and workshops, sparking concerns over the commission’s priorities and accountability.

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) was constituted in February 2014 with the mandate to monitor all laws, policies, programmes and administrative mechanisms in Chandigarh to further ensure that child rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and also the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child are protected.

The audit report detailed that the commission was to undertake and promote research in the field of child rights. For this, the UT administration provided financial assistance of ₹19 lakh through sanctions of grant-in-aid for 2022-23. But the commission spent ₹11.96 lakh of this amount on conferences and workshops.

Despite having sufficient funds, the commission did not undertake any research projects in the field of child rights. The balance amount of ₹7 lakh also remained unspent. In all, the commission had received ₹1.2 crore as grant-in-aid to run various components.

The report also said though the commission was established in 2014 and it had four sanctioned posts, no regular appointment was made till the date of audit.

RK Garg, who sought the report under the RTI Act, said the irregularities and issues pointed out by audit department should be taken seriously for remedial action.

CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal said the report pertained to the period before her taking over as the chairperson. But she will look into it.

Liability register not maintained

As per Rule 58 of General Financial Rules, 2017, a liability register needs to be maintained for effective and proper control over expenditure. For this, a controlling officer shall obtain liability statements in Form GFR 3 (A) every month, starting from October in each financial year, from the spending authorities.

But during test check of record of CCPCR, it was noticed that the liability register was not being maintained to keep proper control over expenditure to be incurred every month. On being pointed out by the audit, the commission authorities replied that compliance will be made. Final reply is awaited.

₹2.47 crore paid as rent through defective agreement

The audit report also highlighted how CCPCR paid a whopping ₹2.47 crore as rent to the Chandigarh Child and Women Development Corporation (CCWDC) through a defective rent agreement.

The CCPCR office was set up in administrative block, Snehalaya, Maloya, on first floor.

The report stated that while checking CCPCR records, it was noticed that this accommodation belonged to the Chandigarh administration and it was stated by the Chandigarh administrator that Snehalaya vocational training centre at Maloya will be run under the control and submission of CCWDC.

Thus, the building was handed over to CCWDC by the Chandigarh Housing Board only for running Snehalaya Centre (children’s home). There was neither any ownership document nor any notification/record that authorised CCWDC to recover rent or to sublet the building to another body.

Yet, CCWDC entered into a rent agreement with CCPCR in April 2022, agreeing upon rent at ₹ 60.04 per square feet against the total area of 2,548 square feet.

Without legal and absolute ownership, CCWDC cannot provide the building on rent and recover the rent. “Thus, the agreement was defective as owner could not enter into a rent agreement. This resulted into irregular payment amounting to ₹2.47 crore till October 31, 2023,” the report said.