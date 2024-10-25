Chandigarh: Chitkara International School, Cinevidya host film festival

Chitkara International School, in collaboration with Cinevidya, hosted the sixth edition of “CineMaestro Film Festival & Awards”, a dynamic platform designed to nurture the creativity and talents of young filmmakers. Schools from across the region participated in the festival, making it a vibrant celebration of student filmmaking and storytelling. Actor Aparshakti Khurana with others during a film festival in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The event was attended by noted actor Aparshakti Khurana as chief guest. He is known for his performances in films like Dangal, Stree, and Luka Chuppi. Khurana engaged with the young audience, sharing personal experiences from his journey in the entertainment industry. He spoke about the importance of passion, perseverance, and storytelling, encouraging students to explore their creativity and follow their dreams in filmmaking. His insights into the world of cinema captivated the audience, leaving a lasting impression on the aspiring filmmakers.

Amitabha Singh, founder of Cinevidya and a noted cinematographer known for films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla and national award-winning Chillar Party, was a key figure in the event. Singh, through Cinevidya, is committed to mentoring the next generation of filmmakers, offering students the opportunity to explore the technical and creative aspects of filmmaking. His guidance emphasised the role of young talent in shaping the future of Indian cinema, especially in the realm of children’s cinema.

Dr Niyati Chitkara, director schools, Chitkara International School, Chandigarh and Panchkula, expressed her pride in the festival’s role in bridging the gap between school education and the film industry. She emphasised that “CineMaestro” offers students a platform to develop valuable skills in visual storytelling, collaboration, problem-solving, and critical thinking—skills that are essential for success in any professional field.

The festival showcased a diverse range of student-created films that reflected a wide spectrum of themes and genres. From drama and horror to fiction and social commentary, the films were a testament to the students’ creativity and technical skills.

The festival concluded with a grand awards ceremony. Each winner was presented with a trophy and a certificate of appreciation, along with a goodie bag filled with gifts to commemorate their achievement.