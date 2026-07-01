Chandigarh: City Beautiful(ly) drenched as monsoon finally checks in

Monsoon finally arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday, with 10.2 mm rain recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Sector 39 observatory and 22 mm rain at the airport observatory.

City residents enjoy the first rainfall of the monsoon season in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

While its arrival has been delayed by about five days – the normal date for monsoon arrival in Chandigarh is June 26 – officials said the city can now expect downpour throughout the week. The temperatures also saw a sharp drop – going from 37°C on Tuesday to 29.7°C on Wednesday, 5.8 degrees below normal, bringing a much-needed relief for the city that had been reeling under sweltering conditions for most of June.

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This is the most delayed onset that the city has seen since 2019 when monsoon was declared on July 5. Last year, monsoon had arrived two days early while in 2024, it was declared on July 1 (see box).

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said that though this time, monsoon missed its date, it won’t be considered a delay as the lag has not exceeded a week.

No pre-monsoon showers

He further said this time, monsoon has been declared without any pre-monsoon showers. Pre-monsoons are defined as showers that start at least 48 hours before monsoon’s advent.

Paul explained that pre-monsoon showers are not mandatory and monsoon is declared when the system – Easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal – enters the region.

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{{^usCountry}} While the system had remained unchanged between June 12 and June 29, in two days, it covered all of Himachal Pradesh and also entered Chandigarh. Monsoon was declared in Himachal on Sunday. Explaining this, Paul said the monsoon system had staggered due to the absence of any low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, however, recent systems had sped up monsoon considerably. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the system had remained unchanged between June 12 and June 29, in two days, it covered all of Himachal Pradesh and also entered Chandigarh. Monsoon was declared in Himachal on Sunday. Explaining this, Paul said the monsoon system had staggered due to the absence of any low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, however, recent systems had sped up monsoon considerably. {{/usCountry}}

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El Nino to have no effect on city

While El Nino conditions – which leads to increased rainfall and flooding in parts of South America, East Africa, and the southern United States, while causing drought-like conditions in parts of South Asia, eastern and northern Australia, Indonesia, southern Africa – have been declared in India, Paul said it was not strong enough to delay or reduce monsoon in this part of the region, at least as of now.

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2 Western Disturbances also on the way

Two western disturbances are also likely to affect the region in the coming week. The first one, which is weaker, will enter the region around Thursday. A stronger one will affect the region around July 5, bringing heavy rain around July 5 and 6. Combined with the monsoon system, it can lead to a downpour.