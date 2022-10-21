Chandigarh Class 11 admissions: 2,101 students apply for 3rd counselling

As many as 2,101 students have applied for third counselling for admission to Class 11 in government schools, for which Thursday was the last date to apply.

As many as 1,826 seats are up for grabs in the third counselling as per the department’s website. Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “We have created extra seats to accommodate students. Students, who had applied for the first counselling but have not been able to secure a seat so far, will get another chance.”

On whether there will be a fourth counselling, Brar responded in the negative, and said, “The students will be adjusted in the city’s schools by the department.”

Some parents and students had also protested outside the office of the UT education department in Sector 9 on Wednesday, demanding that private school students who had not applied for the first counselling, also be given an opportunity during this counselling.

Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 45-A has 96 vacant seats in the humanities, Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 38 (West) has 84 vacant seats in the humanities, while Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B, has 61 vacant seats in the science stream.

The final list of allotted schools and seats will be displayed on the education department website http://www.chdeducation.gov.in/ on October 23. The fee must be deposited between October 22, 1 pm to October 23, 11:59 pm. Selected students, who fill their fee, must report to their assigned schools with requisite documents by October 27 or October 28.

In the first counselling, which started on August 1, as many as 14,782 students were offered seats against 19,089 applicants. Meanwhile, 4,122 students had applied for second counselling, which was conducted on September 15.

Vacant seats

Stream Available seats

Sciences (medical and non-medical) 486

Commerce 288

Humanities 781

Vocational 271

Total 1,826