Chandigarh: Close shave for woman as her car catches fire in Sector 11

A female car driver had a narrow escape after her vehicle suddenly caught fire near a college in Sector 11 on Monday. A fire tender from the Sector 17 fire station rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm, when the Hyundai Grand i10 went up in flames. Fortunately, the driver managed to step out in time, escaping unhurt.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke began billowing from the bonnet of the vehicle, prompting the driver, identified as Sahima, a resident of Panchkula, to immediately stop and exit the car. Within seconds, flames engulfed the entire vehicle.

The incident was reported to the police control room via the 112 emergency helpline number. A fire tender from the Sector 17 fire station rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control. However, by the time firefighters doused the flames, the car was completely gutted.