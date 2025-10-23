Chandigarh Club member Vikas Bector held for ₹7-cr extortion bid

Mullanpur police have arrested Chandigarh Club executive member Vikas Bector for allegedly trying to extort ₹7-crore from a Chandigarh-based lawyer.

Police said Bector has been taken into custody for interrogation. His associates, Raman Aggarwal and Nitin Goel, have already been questioned at length by the Punjab Police.

Complainant Gaurav Dheer, a lawyer residing in Sector 10-A, Chandigarh, told police that he was at his father’s construction company in New Chandigarh on August 31, 2025, when he received an extortion call from Aggarwal. The accused asked him to withdraw a case against Bector, registered in December 2024.

Aggarwal further threatened Dheer and told him to pay ₹6-7 crore to Bector, stating that if he failed to do so, he would face dire consequences. “When I asked him why I should pay, he told me to consider it as extortion. He further said that a person named Nitin would meet me about it,” Dheer stated in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, Mullanpur police arrested the accused under Sections 308(3) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Confirming the arrest, investigating officer sub-inspector Pavitrapal Singh said, “We arrested Bector from Chandigarh. He has been sent to police remand for custodial interrogation. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he is involved in more criminal cases registered in Chandigarh.”

Police said they are examining Bector’s call records and financial transactions to trace the extent of his alleged extortion network. “His two associates Aggarwal and Goel were questioned for several hours, and we expect more names to surface as the probe expands. The remand period will be over on Thursday,” an official added.