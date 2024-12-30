Menu Explore
Chandigarh clubs cancel New Year bashes

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 30, 2024 08:30 AM IST

In a statement by the club secretary shared to all the members, the decision has been taken to show respect to the former PM

The New Year is set to commence on a somber note as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi. Clubs in Chandigarh have taken note of the seven-day mourning period announced by the central government on Thursday and cancelled the celebratory events associated with the New Year.

Chandigarh Golf Club will also stay open as it does on an ordinary day and there will be no special programmes at the club. (HT file photo)

Earlier, Chandigarh Club had New Year events starting from December 29 for three nights, but now all three events have been cancelled. In a statement by the club secretary shared to all the members, the decision has been taken to show respect to the former PM.

At Press Club, as per a statement shared by secretary general Umesh Sharma, the club will remain open till 12.30 at midnight. There will be no musical performance or tambola competition. This has been done to pay tribute to Singh, who was also a member of the club (Membership Number H-64 - Honorary).

Chandigarh Golf Club will also stay open as it does on an ordinary day and there will be no special programmes at the club. President Ravibir Singh said, “Members are free to come and utilise the facilities at the club. It will be open like any other day, but there will be no celebrations as we mourn Singh’s passing away. He was very well respected among all members of the club.” Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) in Mohali has cancelled the plans for their new year celebrations as well.

