Four bills passed in special session will be cleared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh : A day after governor Banwarilal Purohit called the special assembly session held last month "patently illegal", chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday exuded confidence that all four bills passed during the sitting of the House will get cleared.

Mann, who interacted with the media during a visit to Panjab University here, was asked whether his government will move the Supreme Court for passage of bills after the governor called the session illegal. “The four bills will be cleared, just wait for some time,” the CM replied.

The two-day assembly session was held on June 19 and 20 and four bills --- the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Police Amendment Bill, 2023, the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2023, were passed. The bills are pending with the governor and their fate hangs in the balance after he questioned the legality of the session.