Chandigarh: College teacher protests outside PU vice- chancellor's office
Chandigarh: College teacher protests outside PU vice- chancellor’s office

Tarun Ghai, college teacher, started a protest outside PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office in Chandigarh after his election to the university’s senate was declared ineligible
Days after his election to senate was declared ineligible by PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, Tarun Ghai, a college teacher, started a protest outside his office on the university campus in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 03:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Days after his election to Panjab University (PU) senate was declared ineligible by vice chancellor Raj Kumar, Tarun Ghai started a 24 hours protest outside his office on the university campus.

He has already written to university chancellor and vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, seeking an independent probe in the matter. He said that his protest is against the injustice being done by the vice chancellor. “I have given all the facts when the hearing took place on Friday and I have also submitted those facts to the chancellor as well,” he said, adding that an independent probe should be conducted.

After hearing the matter on Friday, the order issued by VC Raj Kumar stated that Ghai, whose services were terminated in June by SPN College, Mukerian, where he was an assistant professor, is not a teacher in any college, but was elected from the constituency of teachers of affiliated colleges in August, although he was not reinstated by the college management even after PU’s directions to revoke his termination.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
