Chandigarh: Coming up, a sunny February amid chances of low rain

After above average rain and chilly weather in January, residents can look forward to a warmer February as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast below average rain in the city. The IMD has issued a long-range forecast for the month of February, predicting below-average rain across north-western India. (HT Photo)

In the absence of rain, the weather will remain sunny, leading to warmer temperatures. But a drop in night temperature can be expected due to clear skies.

The IMD has issued a long-range forecast for the month of February, predicting below-average rain across north-western India. As such, the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain normal, with low likelihood of any more cold wave events.

The normal rain for February in Chandigarh is 33 mm. Even last year, the month was 88% rain-deficient with overall 17.6 mm rainfall.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained that during February, any rain activity was tied to the number of active and strong Western Disturbances in the region: “Strong WDs, as seen last month, lead to above average rain, while their absence causes minimal rain.”

Dry weather is on the cards this week as well. On Monday, the maximum temperature rose from 21.7°C on Sunday to 21.9°C, 1 degree above normal. But the minimum temperature dropped from 11°C to 9.8°C, 1 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain in the same ballpark and the minimum temperature may slide further to 8°C.