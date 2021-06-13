Chandigarh Congress chief booked for violating Covid protocols

Police have booked Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla and several other party members for violating Covid safety protocols during their protests against the hike in fuel prices on Friday.

Chawla, Shashi Shankar Tiwari, Inder Pal and Naresh Kumar were booked after their protest near a Sector 21 petrol pump. Similarly, some party supporters were also booked for their protest near the New Labour Chowk in Sector 34.

The cases were registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Pena Code and the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, with the administration easing lockdown curbs, Chandigarh Police have intensified patrolling to ensure compliance of safety protocols.

SHOs concerned have been directed to form teams to keep a check on crowding in public places, especially at Sukhna Lake, Sector-17 Plaza, Elante Mall, and markets in Sectors 19 and 22.