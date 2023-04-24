Congress stages ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a “Jai Bharat Satyagraha” protest against the “anti-democracy” policies of the Modi government, disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and to demand a probe into the frauds committed by the Adani group. Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, senior Congress leaders and workers holding a protest in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Hundreds of party workers, led by former Union minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Pawan Bansal, held a peaceful demonstration in front of Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan in Sector 35.

The workers paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, and sang patriotic songs.

Addressing the gathering, Bansal said the recent expose by Satpal Pal Malik, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir and a senior BJP leader, had shocked the people of the country.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky accused the Modi government of helping Adani earn huge profits at the cost of common man, and small and medium businesses.

Lucky said the party was planning to call an all-party meeting of like-minded political parties, sans the BJP, to discuss the country’s present political situation and the “anti-democratic” policies of the Modi government.