Chandigarh councillor demands ownership rights for Old Book Market vendors

Seeking a resolution to the long-standing demands of vendors, city councillor Saurabh Joshi led a delegation from the Old Book Market Association (OBMA) and met municipal commissioner Amit Kumar on Wednesday. Joshi demanded conversion of the vendors' sites in the Old Book Market from a licensee category to leasehold ownership.

Joshi said the leasehold ownership policy, which is important to ensure stability and security for the vendors, is already implemented in other city markets, including Patel Market, Shastri Market and Krishna Market.

“The Old Book Market is a vital part of Chandigarh’s cultural heritage. Providing ownership rights under the leasehold system will not only secure vendors’ livelihoods but also generate significant revenue for the MC, as the vendors are ready to pay the required amount for ownership conversion,” Joshi said.

Kumar assured the delegation that their concerns would be reviewed with a legal opinion and escalated to the Chandigarh administration.