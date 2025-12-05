Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Couple loses 3.6L to scammers after calling fake electricity helpline

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 08:08 am IST

According to the complaint, the man who answered the call claimed he was an employee of the power distribution company and asked the couple to pay ₹10 online to update the electricity bill to avoid disconnection. When Kanil informed that he only used Google Pay, the caller sent a payment link via WhatsApp from another number and convinced him to click it.

A Chandigarh couple alleged they lost over 3.67 lakh to cyber fraudsters who impersonated customer care executives of Chandigarh Power Distribution Company (CPDL) and tricked them into sharing one-time passwords (OTPs) after sending a malicious link on WhatsApp.

Cyber crime police have begun an inquiry after registration of a case and are verifying call details, bank transaction data and the origin of the fake customer care numbers. (Shutterstock)
Cyber crime police have begun an inquiry after registration of a case and are verifying call details, bank transaction data and the origin of the fake customer care numbers. (Shutterstock)

In a written complaint submitted at cyber crime police station, Sector 17, Umesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 35A, said the incident occurred on September 2 when there was a power outage at their house. Her husband, Kanil Kumar, searched online for the customer care number of CPDL and dialled a number—9635934050—which appeared legitimate on Google search results.

Fraudster sent payment link via WhatsApp

According to the complaint, the man who answered the call claimed he was an employee of the power distribution company and asked the couple to pay 10 online to update the electricity bill to avoid disconnection. When Kanil informed that he only used Google Pay, the caller sent a payment link via WhatsApp from another number and convinced him to click it.

The complainant alleged that after clicking the link, the fraudster took remote access and obtained OTPs that were received on Umesh’s mobile phone. Subsequently, multiple unauthorised transactions were carried out from her Axis Bank account, amounting to 3 lakh through five transactions of 50,000 and 1 lakh. Of these, one transaction of 50,000 was automatically reversed due to technical reasons.

Later, upon checking another family bank account with ICICI Bank, held in the name of Umesh’s elderly mother but linked with her husband’s phone number, two more fraudulent withdrawals of 49,500 and 18,000 were detected, totalling 67,500.

The total amount siphoned off stands at 3,67,500.

Umesh has requested strict legal action against the unidentified fraudsters and assistance in recovery of the stolen funds.

Cyber crime police have begun an inquiry after registration of a case and are verifying call details, bank transaction data and the origin of the fake customer care numbers.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Couple loses 3.6L to scammers after calling fake electricity helpline
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Chandigarh couple lost over ₹3.67 lakh to cyber fraudsters posing as customer care executives from Chandigarh Power Distribution Company. After a power outage, Kanil Kumar contacted a number found online, leading to a scam involving a malicious WhatsApp link that granted remote access to their accounts. Cybercrime police are investigating the case.