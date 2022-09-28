Chandigarh | Court acquits 60-year-old accused of 2021 murder case

A local court on Tuesday acquitted Komal alias Kamal, 60, of Kajheri village, Sector 52, in a 2021 murder case.

The accused was booked and arrested for murder after an unclaimed dead body was found near the Sector 53 gurdwara by a civic body worker on March 8, 2021.

A total of 18 witnesses were examined by the prosecution regarding the discovery of the body. The counsel for the accused, meanwhile, had argued that there was no eye witness and that the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

The prosecution said a blood-stained shirt and the weapon of the offence, a danda, had been recovered from places which were in exclusive knowledge of the accused and added that there he failed to provide an explanation for how the deceased’s blood ended up on the shirt.

In the judgment, court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh said when the recoveries have been rendered doubtful, the forensic report would be of no help to the case of the prosecution, adding, “This court feels no hitch to extend the benefit of doubt in favour of the accused. Accordingly, the accused is hereby acquitted of the charge levelled against him by giving him the benefit of reasonable doubt.”