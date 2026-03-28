Chandigarh: Court attaches Punjab Roadways workshop for disobeying order

A local court has directed the attachment of a Punjab Roadways workshop located in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, over non-compliance of an earlier order passed by the court. Petitioner Ashok Kumar’s counsel Kaith had argued that due process was not followed for the departmental proceedings against his client and he was not given an opportunity to present his case. (HT File)

The court ruled on an execution petition filed over a year ago by a retired conductor, Ashok Kumar, which Punjab Roadways had failed to implement. Kumar was forced to retire in 2013 after he was convicted in a fatal road accident case. However, when an appellate court later acquitted him, his retirement benefits were not reinstated.

The court had declared the department’s action illegal and directed the Punjab Roadways to release his salary arrears, pension and other retirement benefits. But despite the ruling, the department did not comply with the court’s directions and Kumar had to approach court again.

Ruling on the matter, the court ordered attachment of the workshop and observed that it can decide on further course of action if the order is still not implemented.

Kumar’s counsel Kaith had argued that due process was not followed for the departmental proceedings against his client and he was not given an opportunity to present his case.

Kumar was appointed as a conductor in 1981 in the Punjab transport department and was posted at the Jagraon depot in Ludhiana. In 2007, he was booked in a fatal road accident case, followed by his conviction by a trial court in Bathinda. However, Kumar challenged his conviction and in 2014, an appellate court in Bathinda acquitted him.

Before his acquittal, the department in 2012 had held him guilty in the same case, forcibly retired him and imposed a 5% cut in his pension. Kumar also appealed against this decision and in 2015, the appellate authority set aside the orders and remanded the matter for reconsideration.

However, in 2016 the department again passed a similar order without granting him an adequate opportunity to be heard. After this, Kumar had to approach the local court, which ruled in his favour.