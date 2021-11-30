Chandigarh: Court awards 3-year jail to Ropar student in drugs case

A local court on Monday awarded three-year jail to a BTech student arrested with 40 gm heroin in December 2016. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on accused Gaurav, 25, alias Jaggi, hailing from Ropar. He was arrested by the crime branch of the Chandigarh police and a case under the NDPS Act was registered in December 2016 at the Sector 31 police station, Chandigarh. He was arrested at a naka while coming from Phase 2, Ram Darbar, when he tried to escape after seeing a police team. The police said Gaurav was a BTech student and was habitual of consuming drugs for the last three years.

