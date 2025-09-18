Chandigarh: Court slaps 20k cost on woman for ‘frivolous’ plea to cancel accused’s bail

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Chandigarh, has dismissed an application filed by a woman complainant seeking cancellation of bail of three accused in a sexual harassment case and slapped a cost of ₹20,000 on her for what it termed a “frivolous and scandalous” plea. During the last hearing on September 8, the court also noted that the complainant had not deposited the earlier cost of ₹ 5,000 imposed on her. (HT Photo for representation)

The case was registered by the UT police under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354-A (sexual harassment), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC in October, 2018.

In her latest plea, the complainant alleged that the bail had been wrongly granted to the accused in May 2023 without any application being filed by them. She further accused both former and present public prosecutors of being under the influence of the accused, and even alleged that judicial officers were favouring the accused and not following the due process of law.

The court, however, observed that the bail was granted by a detailed order on May 1, 2023, and the accused had furnished bail bonds on May 30, 2023. It noted that the complainant, who was present during the hearings, had not raised objections at the relevant stage.

Terming the allegations against prosecutors and the judiciary as “contemptuous”, the court remarked that the language used in the application questioned the dignity, integrity and ethical standards of judicial officers and amounted to undermining the judicial system.

“It is apparent from the record that the present application is nothing but misuse of process of law... framed in a scandalous manner, which not only disgraces this court but questions the very system of administration of justice,” the order stated.

While noting that the application was unjustifiable and amounted to contempt of court, the CJM court refrained from initiating contempt proceedings, citing the fact that the applicant is a woman. However, it dismissed the application with a cost of ₹20,000 for wasting judicial time. The order was pronounced on September 2 and she has been directed to deposit the amount by the next date of hearing on September 19.

