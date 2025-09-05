Chandigarh: Crumbling infra, neglect throw bike-sharing project off track

City’s ambitious Public Bike Sharing (PBS) project, once hailed as a step toward sustainable transport and a pollution-free future, is now struggling. The city residents are complaining of crumbling infrastructure and poorly maintained bicycles and cycle tracks across Chandigarh. The PBS project is now being managed by Chandigarh administration after the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) wind up its operations in March this year. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Launched in December 2020 with 250 bicycles and 25 docking stations, the project expanded rapidly, with the third phase in January 2023 bringing the total fleet to 3,485 bicycles across 465 docking stations. Each cycle is GPS-enabled, accessible via the SmartBike mobile app, and comes with safety features such as front and rear lights, bells, and reflective strips. The plan was to scale up to 5,000 bicycles at 614 stations under the fourth and final phase, but the agency has failed to meet multiple deadlines, citing mounting financial losses.

Despite 227 km of cycle tracks across the city, users say the ground reality has fallen far short of the vision. Technical glitches in the app, poor internet connectivity at docking stations, vandalism, broken or rusted bicycles, and pothole-ridden tracks have discouraged many from using the system. City residents also raise safety concerns with poorly-lit tracks, poor demarcation along main roads, and misuse of tracks by motorcyclists.

Akshit Passi, founder of the city-based cycling club Cyclegiri, said, “Chandigarh is one of the best cycling-friendly cities in India, but the neglect is disheartening. In southern sectors, cycle tracks are plagued by potholes, sewage overflow, poor lighting, and even garbage dumping, while northern sectors fare slightly better. What makes it worse is the rampant misuse—people ride motorbikes on tracks, and bicycle parts are frequently vandalised or stolen. The authorities must step up with better surveillance, stricter penalties for violators, and consistent maintenance to improve the facility.”

Sector-42 resident Bharti Batra, a regular rider, said, “The SmartBike app rarely functions smoothly. Often, the ride timer starts, but the bike doesn’t unlock, leaving us stuck. Even when we manage to get a cycle, many are unfit to ride—seats are broken, chains are rusted, or safety gear is missing. For personal cyclists too, the situation is unsafe. Some tracks merge directly with main roads, and without proper lighting, riding at night becomes extremely risky.”

The PBS project is now being managed by Chandigarh administration after the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) wind up its operations in March this year. As per officials, the number of people registering the facility as ‘members’, shows a declining trend with each year, with complaints of vandalism and bicycle thefts increasing rapidly.