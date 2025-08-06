Chandigarh garbage woes: Green tribunal sends notices over Dadumajra waste plant

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), deputy commissioner, and the member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi, over the worsening situation at the Dadumajra dumping site. The tribunal has directed all respondents to file their replies at least one week before the next hearing—scheduled for November 8. (HT File)

Taking suo motu cognisance of the crisis, the NGT cited a major environmental and public health emergency at the site, worsened by recent heavy rainfall. The rains have led to the overflow of leachate—a hazardous liquid formed when rainwater mixes with decomposing waste—which has spread into nearby fields and entered the Patiala Ki Rao Choe, posing a serious threat to both the ecosystem and public health.

Residents living near the dumping site have been raising alarms for years over the health hazards caused by toxic emissions and poor waste management.

According to locals, the foul-smelling leachate has made breathing difficult and led to a rise in respiratory illnesses, skin infections and even cases of tuberculosis and cancer. Many link these conditions to prolonged exposure to the site’s pollutants.

In addition, the leachate flowing onto nearby roads has created dangerous driving conditions, increasing the risk of accidents due to slippery surfaces, say locals. They also allege that despite repeated complaints and appeals for action, authorities have failed to act.