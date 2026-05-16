Chandigarh: Daily wager who used to rob solo travellers at ISBT nabbed

Police arrested a daily wage labourer on Thursday, who used to rob solo travellers. The incident came to light on May 3, when a man was assaulted and looted by the accused after he was assured a ride. An FIR was registered at the Sector-36 police station on May 4. (HT File)

According to police, the victim identified as Gopal Sharma of Malan village in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, was at ISBT Sector-43, waiting for a bus to ISBT Sector-17 when the accused approached, initiated a conversation and befriended him. The accused allegedly offered to drop him at Sector-17 ISBT on his scooter, which the victim accepted.

The accused allegedly drove the scooter towards a secluded place in the Sector-53 forest area instead of going to the promised location, assaulted the victim, struck a tree branch on the victim’s head, looted his wallet (which contained his documents, ATM cards and ₹1,600 in cash) including his mobile phone and fled from the spot.

While it was a blind robbery without any clue, local and technical surveillance led to the identification of the accused as 24-year-old Arun alias Kancha of EWS Colony, Maloya.

He was arrested on Thursday and the victim’s belongings were recovered from him along with the vehicle used to commit the crime.

According to the police, he is a daily wage labourer. He used to target single passengers at ISBT and crowded areas, offering his assistance or help. He would take people to isolated places, rob them, and flee.

An FIR was registered at the Sector-36 police station on May 4. The accused was produced before court on Friday where he was sent to judicial custody.