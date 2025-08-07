Chandigarh: Day 2 of Coal India Open ‘25: Amardeep grabs lead, Angad close behind

Amardeep Malik grabbed lead in round two of the Coal India Open, being played at the Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad. The Noida-based Amardeep (69-65) struck a score of seven-under 65 on Wednesday to total 10-under 134 for the week. Amardeep Malik (HT)

Angad Cheema (69-67) of Chandigarh, who was the overnight joint leader along with Malik, posted a 67 on day two to be placed second at eight-under 136.

Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya (71-66) shot a 66 on day two to be placed third at seven-under 137.

The halfway cut fell at five-over 149. Fifty-three professionals and one amateur made the cut.

Amardeep Malik began the day with a 15-feet birdie conversion on the 10th. He then went on to pick up four more birdies from a range of eight to 20 feet on the back-nine. Amardeep’s hot streak with the putter continued on the front-nine as he sank birdies from 25 feet and a mammoth 50 feet on the first and third holes respectively. Malik, a two-time winner on the PGTI, capped his round with a bogey and birdie on the fifth and sixth.

Angad Cheema, who recently played the qualifying event for The Open in the UK, came up with a 40-feet eagle conversion on the sixth along with five birdies and two bogeys.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar was fourth and another city golfer Yuvraj Sandhu was placed fifth after day 2.

The Coal India Open carries a shared prize of ₹1 crore and is scheduled to conclude on August 8.