Chandigarh dazzles with Christmas celebrations

Chandigarh residents flocked churches in the city and celebrated Christmas with pomp and flair on Wednesday. People from different religious backgrounds sought blessings and became part of the celebration hosted at Christ The King Cathedral Church, Sector 19 and Christ Church, Sector 18, two of the region’s major churches. Devotees offering prayers at Christ The King Cathedral Church, Sector 19, on Wednesday in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Sector-19 church had started the celebration on Christmas Eve with the midnight mass with the theme “Christ is the hope”, focusing on the message of hope. The annual nativity scene put up by the Church, which is a big draw for the visitors this year, symbolised both the resilience of humanity and the unshakable promise of God’s love. The manger depicted the Jesus’ birth alongside the Noah’s Ark. An English and a Hindi mass were organised at 6 pm and 10.30 pm, respectively, which were led by Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Roman Catholic Church, Shimla and the Chandigarh Diocese.

As per officials of the Sector 18 church, the festivities began as early as December 6, when two groups of carolers were formed to visit church members across the tricity. Over 14 days, these groups reached out to 800-900 families, spreading Christmas cheer. On December 22, the Sunday school of the church organised a Christmas tree celebration.

Christmas characters come aliveA musical show was also held at the Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula, with “Christmas Quest”, a 60- minute Broadway-style musical play written by Mahek Bassi. The play was narrated by Riddhima. Karmveer Bassi and Kheyana Jain starred in the production. The play was directed by Arun Thakur. The event brought to life an enchanting journey of beloved characters, including Santa Claus, Snow Fairy, elves, and the mischievous Grinch, as they embarked on a musical adventure towards the North Pole.

City markets also wore a festive look with the Christmas trees dotting the passageway of the Sector-20 inner market and some stalls set outside various churches as well. Ajit, who had set up a flower stall near the Sector-19 church, said despite the festive cheer, sales were not as high as in previous years. The rise of online shopping, he added, had affected the sales a lot.