Chandigarh: Delhi man held for duping Manimajra resident of 8K

The cyber cell of the police has arrested a Delhi resident of duping a girl from the Samadhi Gate, Manimajra, Chandigarh, of 8,022 on the pretext of providing a job
As per police, the Delhi man had contacted the Manimajra, Chandigarh, resident after she made a profile on a job listings site. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The cyber cell of the police has arrested a Delhi resident of duping a girl from the Samadhi Gate, Manimajra, of 8,022 on the pretext of providing a job. As per police, the accused, Rustam Saifi, had contacted the girl after she made a profile on a job listings website. He asked her to deposit 2,800 for registration and then a challan of 5,222 for not depositing the amount in time. Four bank accounts were provided for this. After complaining to the police, the cyber cell was able to trace the accused from one of these accounts.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Manimajra police station. The accused was produced in court on Sunday that sent him to judicial custody.

