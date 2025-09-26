Chandigarh: Dismissed DAV assistant professor withdraws plea from court

A day after the management committee of DAV College, Sector 10, dismissed him from service over charges of sexually harassing at least five female students, Uday Bhan Singh, a botany assistant professor at the college, withdrew his plea from a local court. The matter was listed in court on Thursday, but Uday Bhan Singh’s counsel withdrew the plea, filed under provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act. (HT File)

Singh had filed a plea against the probe by the college’s Internal Complaints Committee, which had found the students’ allegations duly proved.

The matter was listed in court on Thursday, but Singh’s counsel withdrew the plea, filed under provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, with plans to file a fresh plea, challenging the dismissal order.