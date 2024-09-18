Chandigarh District Road Safety Committee meets to review road safety measures

The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) convened to assess and enhance various road safety measures. The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) prioritised road safety improvements to ensure the well-being of the road users in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The committee reviewed the progress of several critical issues from the previous meeting. Notable updates include the establishment of pick and drop points for auto rickshaws along slow carriageways near Madhya Marg, the installation of a backup system for automatic traffic control signal lights (ATC) at all major traffic junctions, and the physical segregation of cycle tracks along Purv Marg and on main roads, such as from transport light point to Tribune Chowk.

Other discussed measures included the installation of an ATC signal at the intersection near the Khuda Lahora bridge on Madhya Marg, new yellow road markings on Vigyan Path, and the addition of medians on sectors with V-5 roads for improved safety. The committee also emphasised the importance of installing timers for cyclist and pedestrian signals, and ensuring that U-turn signals are in place at all traffic lights.

The meeting also introduced new agenda items, such as the marking of stop lines and zebra pedestrian crossings at the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) signal locations and the necessary pruning of trees around these signals to enhance visibility and safety.

Timelines for the completion of these engineering works were also discussed with an emphasis on prioritising road safety improvements to ensure the well-being of the road users.