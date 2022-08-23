Chandigarh | Domestic help gets 30-year jail for sexual assault on employers’ son
Terming the crime a demonic act, additional district judge Swati Sehgal observed: “The victim, a child of the tender age of eight, was to be taken care of and protected from any untoward incident by the convict. However, the convict, liable to act as a protector of the child, became his predator
A 25-year-old man, employed by a doctor couple as a domestic help, has been sentenced to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting their eight-year-old son. The district court in Chandigarh has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Sherpur village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.
Terming the crime a demonic act, additional district judge Swati Sehgal observed: “The victim, a child of the tender age of eight, was to be taken care of and protected from any untoward incident by the convict. However, the convict, liable to act as a protector of the child, became his predator.”
“The convict has not only ruthlessly invaded the body of the child but with his heinous and condemnable act, also invaded the child’s soul, leaving a horrifying and painful experience in his memory. Such a demonic act on the part of the convict calls for stringent punishment,” the judge further observed.
The case
Ranjeet had been working at the doctor couple’s house for over a year-and-a-half and used to live in the servant room, provided by the family.
On August 4, 2020 the child’s mother came home early. On finding the main door locked, she got in using a key and went to the domestic help’s room. There she saw Ranjeet sexually assaulting the child and raised the alarm following which he fled the spot.
On August 5, 2020, a case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, was registered at the Sector-11 police station and he was arrested the next day.
Had assaulted child 3 to 4 times before being caught
The child had stated in the court that his both parents used to leave for work early. Babu Bhaiya, as he used to address Ranjeet, would do all the house chores. He said that Ranjeet would often be drunk during the day as his mouth used to stink. The child said that Babu used to call him to his room to play but one day, he sexually assaulted him. He also threatened the child of dire consequences if he shared it with anyone and then assaulted him three to four times, before he was caught by the mother.
In the court, the domestic help denied allegations and argued that when he sought a pending salary of five months, the couple foisted a false case on him and got him arrested on August 8, 2020.
Public prosecutor Ritu Jain argued that convict has committed offence of carnal intercourse and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. This pervert act has left a permanent scar on the psychology of the victim.
After hearing the arguments, the fast-track court in Chandigarh awarded 30-years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict.
The court has also recommended to the district legal services authority to pay compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.
