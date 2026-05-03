Chandigarh girl Nandani Sharma earns maiden India call-up for T20 World Cup

In the corridors of the Leaders in Cricket Academy in Sector 26, Deepinder Chabra still recalls a quiet but determined nine-year-old walking in with her brother, clutching a dream far bigger than her years – to play for India. The 24-year-old finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in the Women’s Premier League in February. (HT FILE)

Seventeen years later, that dream has found its moment.

Chandigarh’s Nandani Sharma, now 24, has earned her maiden call-up to the Indian women’s cricket team – a defining milestone in a journey shaped by patience, setbacks, and relentless belief. The occasion is even more special: she has been named in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England next month.

“She always had the talent to play for India much earlier,” says Chabra, her early mentor. “It was the Women’s Premier League that finally gave her the stage and visibility she deserved. She always stood out.”

Stellar show at WPL

That breakthrough came in emphatic fashion. Representing runners-up Delhi Capitals in the latest WPL season, Nandani emerged as one of the most impactful performers in the tournament. Playing all 10 matches, she finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps alongside Sophie Devine, showcasing a potent mix of accuracy, control and clever variations.

Her standout moment arrived early. In just her second WPL appearance, she produced a stunning hat-trick against Gujarat Giants, becoming the first uncapped Indian to achieve the feat in the league, and capped it with a five-wicket haul that announced her arrival on the big stage.

From a fringe name to the Emerging Player of the Season, Nandani’s rise was as swift as it was compelling.

Setbacks & bounce backs

Yet, the journey hasn’t been without its stumbles.

Fresh off her WPL heroics, she earned selection to the India A squad for the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Thailand earlier this year. But in a cruel twist, an injury while saving a boundary in the opening match sidelined her for the entire competition. A damaged webbing in her hand meant weeks of rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, delaying what seemed like an imminent senior debut.

“The injury came at the worst possible time,” says BCCI Level-II coach Khyati Gulani, who has closely tracked Nandani’s development. “She could have been in contention for the South Africa series soon after. But to her credit, she’s worked tremendously on her bowling — and even her batting has improved significantly.”

Gulani believes Nandani’s skill set could prove particularly valuable in English conditions. “Her ability to swing the ball and use variations makes her a genuine weapon, especially in those conditions,” she adds. Nandani’s performance for UTCA U-23 and senior women’s teams has been consistent.

Replaces Kashvee who is recovering from knee injury

Nandani’s selection also comes amid a reshuffling caused by injuries. She replaces her state captain Kashvee Gautam in the squad, who has been ruled out with a knee injury requiring surgery. Mohali all-rounder Amanjot Kaur was also unavailable due to a back injury, further opening the door.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14, with the final scheduled at Lord’s on July 5. In the lead-up, the same squad will feature in a three-match T20I series against England starting May 28.

Adding another layer to her breakthrough, Nandani has also been named in India’s squad for the one-off Test against England at Lord’s in July — a rare dual-format opportunity that underlines the selectors’ faith in her abilities.