Chandigarh edu dept forms seven committees for better school results

To improve academic outcomes in government schools, the UT education department has established seven committees to recommend corrective measures and enhance results. The committees are tasked with visiting schools regularly and submitting weekly reports to the DSE. (HT File)

According to an order from the office of the Director School Education (DSE), each committee will oversee three clusters, with each cluster comprising five to six government schools. These committees are tasked with visiting schools regularly and submitting weekly reports to the DSE.

An education department official said that the initiative serves a “multifold purpose,” including a comprehensive screening of schools, assessment of teachers’ performance, improvement of academic results, and review of school infrastructure. “The committees will hold regular meetings with school faculty and issue directions to improve the overall functioning of schools,” the official added.

This decision follows concerns over last year’s UT board exam results. Although Chandigarh’s Class 12 pass percentage improved marginally to 90.91%, it trailed behind neighbouring states and UTs, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi. Similarly, while Class 10 results rose to 88.5%, Chandigarh still ranked lower than most states and UTs in the region.

DSE Nitish Singla said that the department has already begun implementing several measures to address these gaps. “Remedial classes were conducted during the winter vacations and students who scored below 40% in pre-board examinations,” he said.

Singla added that in the next 10 to 15 days, special extra classes will be conducted for students who scored above 80% and 90% in their pre-board examinations to further boost results. “To ensure there are no disruptions, teacher transfers have been suspended for the current academic session, and leave requests are being scrutinised carefully, with only emergency cases being approved till the board examinations,” he said.

Seema Rani, principal of GMSSS, Sector 16, said that while periodic inspections are standard, this initiative is expected to have a stronger impact. “The visits will be more frequent and will keep teachers under constant check, which will ultimately help improve classroom performance and student outcomes,” she said.