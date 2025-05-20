Chandigarh education dept invites sports bodies to support training in govt schools

The UT education department has invited recognised sports associations in the city for enhancing sports development within the city’s schools. Proposals regarding this can be submitted to the Chandigarh education department by May 29. (HT photo for representation)

As per the expression of interest, there is an unavailability of professional coaches/trainers within the department, because of which infrastructure available in the schools and grounds, which have been identified for various sports, is underutilised.

This collaboration with the sports associations will guide and assist the department, and provide training to students through equipment and qualified trainers and coaches.

The association will also assist the department in providing technical support for various sports, including promotion of specific sport disciplines, and in identifying, developing and training champion athletes from schools.

Proposals regarding this can be submitted by May 29. UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said that this aligns with UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria’s vision to promote sports in the city and for a nasha mukt (drug-free) Chandigarh.