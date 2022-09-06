Chandigarh education dept holds special function to honour 21 teachers

The Chandigarh education department on Monday hosted a felicitation ceremony for recipients of state awards and commendation certificates at Tagore Theatre on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Monday.

The chief guest, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, felicitated the awardees, while local member of Parliament Kirron Kher was the guest of honour.

This year, a total of 10 state awards and 11 commendation certificates were conferred. The state awardees were facilitated with a medal, a certificate and ₹21,000, while the commendation certificate awardees were given ₹5,100 each along with a certificate.

The state awardees include Gurpreet Kaur, lecture at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18; Sunil Kumar, lecturer at DAV Lahore, Sector 8; Abha Kumar of GMSSS, Sector 19; Jyotsna of GMHS, Sector 53; Indu Bala of GMSSS, Sector 16; Jai Laxmi, of GHS, Dadu Majra; Jasbir Singh Saini of GHS,Maloya; Neeraj Sharma, lecturer at GMSSS-16; Navneet Kaur of GMSSS, Manimajra and Kavita Chatterjee Dass, principal at St John’s High School, Sector 26.

The commendation certificates were conferred on Bhavneet Kaur of GMSSS-16; Darshanjeet Kaur, GMHS-19; Shashi Kumar, GMSSS-MMT; Hari Chand, GMSSS, Maloya; Paramjit Kaur, GMSSS, Maloya; Satinder Kaur, GMSSS, Sector 16; Puneet Madaan, GMHS, Sector 41; Madhu Bala, GHS, Indira Colony; Rekha Rani, lecturer,GGSSS,Sector 20-B; Anuja Sharma, principal, DAV Model, Sector 15; Sangeeta Sood, Delhi Public School, Sector 40.

The teachers presented a play, ”Badaa Kaun” and a presentation titled “Gyan ki Roshni”.

This was the first time that the award ceremony was live streamed. Director of school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said the education department is overwhelmed by the positive feedback and comments rolling in on the livefeed.

Teachers must be respected for selfless effort: PEC director

An event was organised at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) where Punjab secretary of technical education and vice-chancellor of Punjab Technical University Rahul Bhandari was the chief guest. PEC director Baldev Setia emphasised on the respect that the teaching community deserves for its selfless efforts.

Nobel initiative launched by Dev Samaj College

At Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, a project “Teach Chandigarh” was launched. on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. Under the project aims, alumni of the college will provide voluntary training to entry-level teachers of government schools in Chandigarh.

Blood donation camp held at UBS

University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with SSKM Charitable Trust, Panchkula .The camp was conducted by a team of doctors and supporting staff of GMCH-32.

Students present group songs for teachers

Laxmi Devi Memorial Trust organised an event on the premises of Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula. It was attended by around 100 people including faculty members of the school. Students of the school presented group songs in Sanskrit.

122 faculty members felicitated by CGC Landran

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran felicitated 122 faculty members for their outstanding contribution in the field of academics. As many as 26 teachers were conferred with “best teacher” awards while others were recognised for excellence in the teaching-learning process and exceptional achievements in the field of research and innovation.

Occasion celebrated with fervour at RGI

At Rattan Group of Institutions, Sector 78, Mohali, students put up a show for their teachers including song and dance presentations. The event was presided over by RGI chairman Sunder Lal Aggarwal and managing director Sangeeta Aggarwal .