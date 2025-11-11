Chandigarh: Eight held for opening fire at Dhanas man in murder bid

After more than a month, the Chandigarh Police have arrested eight accused for opening fire at a Dhanas resident in an attempted murder case that took place on September 27. All eight accused have been sent to judicial custody, while further investigation is underway to trace the remaining conspirators (Representational Image)

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:20 pm at EWS Colony, Dhanas, when the victim, Sunil Kumar, 26, was with friends Amarjeet Singh alias Tota, Abhishek, and Amit. A group of 7–8 men armed with a pistol, hammer, and sticks suddenly attacked them, allegedly targetting Amarjeet. As Sunil tried to shut a door to block the attackers, a bullet struck his left hand. The assailants threatened to kill him before fleeing the scene.

Police launched a swift investigation, analysing CCTV footage, mobile call records, and conducting raids at various hideouts. Within days, officers arrested Varinder Kumar alias Dadu, 27, a resident of Dhanas, who works as a painter and has a past criminal record.

Others arrested include Suresh alias Bhindi, 28, a gardener from EWS Colony; Tushar, 27, a resident of Mamta Enclave, Dhakoli, and supervisor at the Sector 10 Museum; Rakesh alias Rocky, 29, a resident of Kishangarh and an MC sweeper; Ravi alias Rabbu, 24, Rahul, 23, and Sourav 22, all residents of Agwanpur village, Ganaur, Sonipat; and Sunny alias Sunny Gohana, 26, from Gandhi Nagar, Gohana, Sonipat, identified as the main shooter.

Sunny has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Haryana under sections related to assault, robbery, and arms possession. During the investigation, police discovered that the attack stemmed from an old rivalry between Parvesh alias Bawa and Amarjeet alias Tota. Acting on Bawa’s directions, the accused conspired to assault Tota days before the incident. They arrived at the scene in two cars – a Baleno and a Punto – armed with weapons to execute the plan. All eight accused have been sent to judicial custody, while further investigation is underway to trace the remaining conspirators and verify the source of the weapons.