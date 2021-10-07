Chandigarh engineering admissions: 1,165 seats up for grabs at three institutes

There are around 1,165 seats up for grabs at three engineering institutes in Chandigarh this year.

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) 2021, Chandigarh, has already started the registration process for admission. JAC has been constituted for conducting admissions to various BE/BArch/integrated BE (chemical)-MBA courses based on JEE (main) scores.

Like many other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE (main) scores for admission to engineering courses.

At Panjab University’s Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET), there are around 197 seats in three different engineering programmes. As many as 104 seats are available in bachelor of engineering (chemical), 56 in the five-year integrated BE (chemical)-MBA course and 38 in BE (food technology).

As many as 692 seats are available at PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) in six courses, with 143 in electronics and communication engineering (ECE), 129 in each computer science and engineering (CSE) and information technology (IT) and 97 each in biotechnology, electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering.

At Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), 69 seats are available in each of the four courses offered ¬– computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, civil Engineering and mechanical engineering.

As per the schedule, registrations will close on October 13, the first round of counselling will start from October 21 and first round of seat allotment will be held on October 25. The second round of counseling will be held from October 29 and the second round of seat allotment will be held on November 1 after which the third round of counselling will be held from November 7.