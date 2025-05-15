Chandigarh equestrian Hriday hopes to build on Delhi Horse Show success

After 17-year-old Hriday Brar, secured an impressive tally of six medals — three gold, one silver, and two bronze — across multiple categories during the Delhi Horse Show 2025 held last month, he aspires for more success after gaining confidence. Hriday Brar’s equestrian journey began when he was 5. (HT photo)

His medal haul included two golds in Young Rider Dressage, one gold and one bronze in Young Rider Jumping, one silver in Open Dressage and one bronze in Open Jumping.

Hriday began his equestrian journey at the age of five at the Chandigarh Horse Riders Society in Mohali. Over the years, he has trained under the guidance of several esteemed coaches, including Col Sarpartap Singh, Capt Palwinder Singh, and Maj Jitendarjit Singh Ahluwalia—a former Olympian and Arjuna Awardee.

Prior to his recent success in Delhi, Hriday had already made his mark at the state and national levels, with two National Championship medals, two state titles, and representation at two international championships.

Speaking on the stellar performance, Hriday said, “Winning at the Delhi Horse Show has been a rewarding experience. I am grateful to my coaches and my parents for the backing and the guidance. I hope to build on this confidence and aim for more success.”