Chandigarh excise commissioner meets dealers of school books, uniforms

Deputy commissioner-cum-excise and taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh chaired a meeting with dealers of school uniforms, books and stationary on Tuesday.

Issues related to non-issuance of proper bills under provisions of GST laws and proper pricing of school books were discussed. Singh instructed excise officials to show no laxity to those found not issuing proper bills and levy maximum penalties on them.

Chandigarh’s secretary education said that instructions have already been issued that school authorities should not recommend any particular shop for the purchase of books, uniform, stationery and other items. Action will be initiated against all those schools who will not comply with the directions.

The meeting was attended by secretary education Purva Garg, Palika Arora, director of school education and other officials from the excise and education department.