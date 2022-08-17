Chandigarh | Extortionists posing as crime branch officials land in police net
Four persons have been arrested for impersonating crime branch officials and extorting money after kidnapping them.
The accused have been identified as Sandeep alias Sandy, 38, of Nayagaon, Vishal, 33, of Naygaon, Sukhwinder Singh, 38, and his brother Kuljinder Singh, 32, both residents of Phase 4, Mohali.
In his complaint, Amit Kumar Hans, a property dealer and a resident of Manimajra, told the police that on August 12, at 2:50pm he got a call on his mobile from an unknown number, seeking a meeting for a property deal.
As he had stopped his Activa near DLF lights to take the call, a dark grey Innova car, bearing a Haryana registration number, stopped near him. There were two persons inside the car and they dragged him into the vehicle.
The complainant said that the duo told him that they are from Chandigarh crime branch, Sector 11. The person sitting on the back seat forcibly took out Amit’s purse and pocketed ₹15,000. They later threw him out of the vehicle near Kishangarh Chowk and sped away.
He said that on August 13, at about 10 am, Amit again received a call on his mobile from unknown number. The caller told him that they want to return his ₹15,000 provided he gave them details of people having money or have committed some wrongdoing. It was then Amit approached the police, who laid the trap to arrest the accused at Kishangarh Chowk where accused had asked Amit to meet them.
The accused this time came in an Esteem car bearing Chandigarh number. A case under sections 365, 384, 419 and 120-B of IPC was registered at the IT Park police station on August 14. The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. Police have recovered the Innova vehicle owned by Kuljinder and Esteem is owned by accused Sandeep.
Accused had cases of kidnapping registered against them
Police said all four have criminal background and face cases of extortion and kidnapping in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.
As per the police, on August 10, Sandeep was released from Amabla jail on bail in a kidnapping case. Police said the accused had met in Ambala jail and had been operating as a gang. During questioning, the accused said that they used to randomly pick people and extort money after threatening them.
