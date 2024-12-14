Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Faidan village residents sensitised on healthy eating, immunisation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 14, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The event aimed to educate Faidan village residents about the role of nutritious food and immunisation in maintaining overall health

To promote the importance of healthy eating and timely immunisation, the immunisation department and food safety administration, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Don Bosco Navjeevan Society, organised an awareness campaign in Faidan village on Friday.

Chandigarh health and family welfare director Dr Suman Singh inaugurated the camp. District immunisation officer Dr Manjeet Singh emphasised the importance of vaccinating children on time to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases. (HT File)
Chandigarh health and family welfare director Dr Suman Singh inaugurated the camp. District immunisation officer Dr Manjeet Singh emphasised the importance of vaccinating children on time to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases. (HT File)

The event aimed to educate the community about the role of nutritious food and immunisation in maintaining overall health. Around 400 children and their parents attended the campaign, which included interactive sessions, demonstrations on detecting adulterants in food and distribution of educational materials. Immunisation of children was also carried out during the event.

UT health and family welfare director Dr Suman Singh inaugurated the camp. District immunisation officer Dr Manjeet Singh emphasised the importance of vaccinating children on time to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases.

Food safety administration designated officer Sukhwinder Singh discussed safe food and hygiene practices with the participants.

Father Reji Tom, director of Don Bosco Navjeevan Society, expressed gratitude to the health department. The campaign highlighted the significance of prioritising health by adopting balanced diets and staying up to date with immunisations, ensuring a healthier future for all.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On