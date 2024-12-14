Chandigarh: Faidan village residents sensitised on healthy eating, immunisation

To promote the importance of healthy eating and timely immunisation, the immunisation department and food safety administration, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Don Bosco Navjeevan Society, organised an awareness campaign in Faidan village on Friday. Chandigarh health and family welfare director Dr Suman Singh inaugurated the camp. District immunisation officer Dr Manjeet Singh emphasised the importance of vaccinating children on time to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases. (HT File)

The event aimed to educate the community about the role of nutritious food and immunisation in maintaining overall health. Around 400 children and their parents attended the campaign, which included interactive sessions, demonstrations on detecting adulterants in food and distribution of educational materials. Immunisation of children was also carried out during the event.

UT health and family welfare director Dr Suman Singh inaugurated the camp. District immunisation officer Dr Manjeet Singh emphasised the importance of vaccinating children on time to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases.

Food safety administration designated officer Sukhwinder Singh discussed safe food and hygiene practices with the participants.

Father Reji Tom, director of Don Bosco Navjeevan Society, expressed gratitude to the health department. The campaign highlighted the significance of prioritising health by adopting balanced diets and staying up to date with immunisations, ensuring a healthier future for all.