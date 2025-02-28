Chandigarh: Father-son jailed for life for killing teen neighbour

A father-son duo, who had stabbed their teenaged neighbour to death over a vehicle sale dispute in Sector 32 in November 2021, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court. During the trial, public prosecutor Jatin Khurana demanded severe punishment, arguing that it was a heinous crime committed openly on the road. (iStock)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajnish Garg also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh each on the convicts, Anil Kumar and his son Abhay.

According to the prosecution, Anil, a painter, and Abhay, employed at a chemist shop, were arrested on November 16, 2021, for murdering their 18-year-old neighbour Nikhil following an argument that turned violent. The dispute had arisen from the sale of Nikhil’s motorcycle to Abhay, aged 20, around three months earlier.

The deal was finalised for ₹8,000, with Abhay paying ₹6,000 upfront and promising to pay the remainder once the vehicle was transferred in his name. However, Nikhil retained the bike’s documents due to the incomplete payment.

In his complaint, the victim’s father, also named Anil Kumar, alleged that Abhay and his father had been threatening and harassing Nikhil to transfer the vehicle.

On the day of the incident, Nikhil was standing on the street near their house when the father-son duo surrounded him. Anil allegedly kept instigating Abhay to teach Nikhil a lesson. At his provocation, Abhay began manhandling Nikhil and then stabbed him before fleeing with his father, the complainant alleged.

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the area. Nikhil was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, in an auto-rickshaw, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

