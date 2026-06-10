Chandigarh: Fatty liver disease in children emerging public health concern, says Dr Sadhna Lal

Fatty liver disease in children is emerging as a significant public health concern, warned Dr Sadhna Lal, head of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, at an awareness programme held to observe World Fatty Liver Day. Drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of fatty liver disease, especially in urban settings, Dr Lal noted that the condition may affect nearly one in four obese children. Dr Sadhna Lal, head of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology sensitising the patients at the PGIMER on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Although it often remains symptomless in the early stages, it can be an early warning sign for serious metabolic and cardiovascular diseases later in life, added Dr Sadhna.

The division of paediatric gastroenterology & hepatology of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) observed Global Fatty Liver Day by holding an awareness session in the paediatric gastroenterology clinic of Advanced Paediatric Centre on Wednesday.

The awareness programme focused on paediatric fatty liver disease (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease - MAFLD), highlighting the growing burden of the disease among children and adolescents. Experts emphasised the critical importance of prevention through healthy lifestyle practices.

Dr Sadhna Lal warned that fatty liver disease is no longer confined to adults and is increasingly being diagnosed in children, particularly those with obesity, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits. She explained that fatty liver disease is now more appropriately termed metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) because it reflects underlying metabolic disturbances.

She cautioned that untreated fatty liver disease during childhood may predispose individuals to hypertension, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and other obesity-related complications in adulthood.

Emphasising prevention, Dr Lal added, “Prevention begins in childhood. Healthy eating habits, regular physical activity and limiting processed foods can prevent and even reverse many cases. Parents play a pivotal role in shaping these habits and creating a healthy environment for their children.”

“Awareness and early screening are crucial because fatty liver disease often goes unnoticed until complications develop. Our objective is to empower families and young people with the knowledge needed to protect children from lifelong health consequences and ensure healthier futures,” said Dr Sadhna.