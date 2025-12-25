Chandigarh: FIFO to ensure equal treatment for residents at UT estate office

The Estate Office, UT has implemented the First-In-First-Out (FIFO) system for processing of all service applications in order to ensure transparency, fairness and equal treatment for all citizens. The estate officer further informed that, in the coming period, applicants will be able to avail all services online without the need to physically visit the Estate Office for submission of forms. (HT Photo for representation)

Under the FIFO system, applications are processed strictly in the order in which they are received on the online portal. The application that is submitted first is taken up for processing first and applications submitted later are taken up only after the earlier applications are dealt with. The FIFO mechanism is system-driven. Technical controls have been built into the online system to ensure strict compliance.

With implementation of FIFO, no official can pick or process an application out of sequence, no priority or preferential treatment out of turn to be given, personal requests, recommendations or repeated visits have no impact on the processing order.

Further, by removing human discretion in the sequencing of service applications, the FIFO mechanism helps in curbing any scope of unfair practices and enhances public trust in the official working of this office.

The estate officer stated that, in addition to the implementation of the FIFO system, the Estate Office has undertaken several citizen-friendly reforms including rationalisation of document requirements, simplification of application procedures through reduced documentation, and a shift towards complete online and computerised processing of services.

