Chandigarh: Final-year MBBS student falls to death from 6th floor of GMCH-32

A final-year MBBS student fell to his death from the sixth floor of the E-block of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Tuesday evening.

This is the second suspected suicide of a medical student at GMCH this year. On June 2, a junior resident was found dead in a washroom near the trauma centre. (HT File)

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, though the exact circumstances are under investigation. The body has been shifted to the GMCH mortuary.

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GMCH director principal Dr Ravneet Kaur said the incident occurred around 8.30 pm. “At present, it appears to be a case of suicide, but there is no confirmation yet. The matter is being investigated,” she said.

This is the second suspected suicide of a medical student at GMCH this year. On June 2, a junior resident was found dead in a washroom near the trauma centre. That case was also suspected to be suicide after syringes were recovered near the body. Police are still awaiting the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report in that case.

On the rising concerns over students’ mental health, Dr Ravneet said counselling sessions for students are in place – it is conducted every Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police initiated inquest proceedings into Tuesday’s case. They have also started talking to his friends. It has been learnt that he had sent a long message to his friend before taking the extreme step. The student was a resident of Chandigarh and his father runs a dental clinic in Sector 35.