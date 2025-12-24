Chandigarh finalises layout for new DC office complex

After a seven-year wait, the UT administration on Tuesday finalised the layout plan for the new deputy commissioner’s office, to come up adjacent to Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17. The new six-storey building is set to cost ₹160 crore. As per officials, the layout has been planned scientifically so as to ensure smooth workflow, enhance security, and minimise the need for citizens to visit upper floors for routine services. (HT Photo for representation)

Once ready, the building will house all key departments and offices under one roof, with clear segregation between public interface zones, core administrative offices, record rooms and technical service areas.

As per officials, the layout has been planned scientifically so as to ensure smooth workflow, enhance security, and minimise the need for citizens to visit upper floors for routine services (see box).

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the project, said, “We have finalised the layout and will send it to the Ministry of home affairs for approval by this weekend. The construction will begin in April next year.”

As the building will have advanced safety, security and fire-fighting systems, the DC directed the departments concerned to expedite statutory approvals to ensure timely completion of the project.

The existing DC office building, near TS Central State Library, is proposed to be converted into a modern art gallery with an amphitheater in front of it. The proposal to have a new building was mooted in 2018 in view of the space crunch at the existing office.