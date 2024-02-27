Chandigarh: Fish found dead in Sukhna Lake, probe ordered

A shoal of fish was found dead at Sukhna Lake on Monday. Most of these fish were found at the regulatory end of the lake. Large number of fish found dead at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on February 26, 2024. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Meanwhile, the UT Administration had taken the samples and sent to the Zoology Department of Panjab University. In the morning, teams from the UT Animal Husbandry and Fishery Department, and the UT Wildlife Department visited the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Animal Husbandry and Fishery Department joint director Kanwardeep Singh, said, this was witnessed around two years back also. The samples are sent to the department to find out the reason and their species. We believe that during full moon, some people as part of their superstitious activities throw the fish in cold water. To which, they are not being able to survive, he added.