Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of ₹8,000.
The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. She joined the studio for diet consultancy and management services in February 2019 as it was situated near her house.
Her mother paid ₹28,000 for a one-year course. After two months, the girl discontinued the services due to personal reasons. The fitness centre, as per the mother, gave it in writing that she would be free to take the services within six months.
In August 2019, when the girl wanted to re-join, she got to know about the relocation of the centre to Phase-7, Mohali. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre. “Attempts to get the money refund went futile as the centre denied it. Hence, we moved the consumer forum,” the mother said.
The centre replied that they are still running Gagan Fitness Studio from the same address in Sector 21-D, Chandigarh, and that the studio opened in Mohali was an additional studio to cater to the demand of Mohali residents.
They denied that the mother ever visited the office for a refund. “The girl has no right, interest, title or claims against the OP (fitness centre) as she had already surrendered her membership without assigning any reasons in April 2019 and the centre had replaced her mother, Shalini Gupta in her place,” the centre said.
They pleaded that there is no deficiency in service on its part and sought dismissal
However, the commission observed that the centre has not placed on record any concrete evidence to establish its plea that they are still running the centre from the same place.
It has also been admitted by the centre that services for 9 months and 15 days are left to be availed. The commission directed the fitness centre to refund ₹28,000 (after deducting proportionate amounts for the period of services availed) to the girl and to pay ₹5,000 compensation for mental agony and harassment and ₹3,000 as litigation costs.
Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman
A special investigation team of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur,'s official residence in Gurdaspur. The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing. The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP.
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
Singapore govt urged to halt hanging of Punjab-origin Malaysian drug trafficker
Kuala Lumpur: Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore's embassy urging that Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency. It said the death penalty has done little to stop drug traffickers and organised syndicates.
HC dismisses plea alleging Sirsa dera chief replaced with ‘dummy’
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to establish “authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole. The plea from Ashok Kumar and 18 others, all dera followers from different parts of Punjab and Haryana, was dismissed by a bench of justice Karamjit Singh saying it “lacked merit”.
